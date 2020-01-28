advertisement

Atlanta Rapper Trinidad James continues its work at the beginning of 2020. The southern hip-hop host has created his new anthem “Jame $ Woo Woo”. Listen and comment below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtV10znd5dg [/ integrated]

Off the beaten track, versatile artist born in Trinidad and based in Atlanta Trinidad James releases new vibrant song “Jame $ Woo Woo” via Gold Gang Records / Beach Wave Sound and ADA Worldwide. The title is presented in world premiere by Zane Lowe on Beats 1 today.

“RIP the big one calls him James Brown,”Trinidad announces the acapella style at the opening of “Jame $ Woo Woo” where he pays tribute to the late James Brown. The rhythm filled with horn and snare jumps just as the recognizable flow of Trinidad, the multidimensional lyrics and the strange play on words cross memorable quotes from Brown’s greatest hits.

About the song, Trinidad comments: “RIP the best artist of all time. James Brown. “Jame $ Woo Woo” is an ode to the greatness that Mr. Brown left on this earth. Times have changed enormously, but the vices of the artists are still the same and entertainment still counts. Woo Woo is Mr. Entertainer. The “D WooWoo” Baby D and Eli with Jame $ himself. “

