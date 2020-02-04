advertisement

As seen on SOHH.com – follow @sohh @sohhdotcom

Atlanta Rapper Trinidad James do not play. A few days after blessing the fans with his new single “Jame $ WOO WOO”, the hip-hop artist made his first energetic video. Watch and comment below!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Octg-wCZmtM [/ integrated]

advertisement

After last week’s premiere as “World Premiere” of Zane Lowe on Beats 1 and having been acclaimed by the community, the multifaceted artist Trinidad Jamesshares the sweet clip of his latest single “Jame $ Woo Woo” today via Gold Gang Records / Beach Wave Sound and ADA Worldwide. While creating a captivating and flashy visual paying homage to the late James Brown, “Jame $ Woo Woo” follows Trinidad’s previous videos and contains a strong message.

“Jame $ Woo Woo” East TrinidadIs the first release in 2020 and has been hailed by MTV News as a “scum ticket” which is a “ridiculously inventive treat for everyone”. The release follows last year’s Halloween release “UGLY”, invented as “striking” by Complex, and the video + cinematographic track “Playli $ t”. Trinidad’s new discography has also received critical acclaim from XXL, Hypebeast, HotNewHipHop, SOHH and many others.

“Jame $ Woo Woo”, “Playli $ t”, and “UGLY” will be featured on TrinidadNext highly anticipated album in 2020.

advertisement