I dropped edge control a long time ago when I realized that it just didn’t work for me. By the time I walked from the bathroom to the front door, the gel would have liquefied and run down my face. (I have hair 4c). However, that didn’t stop me from using edge control as a gel when I straightened my hair in a bun or ponytail. I prefer to use edge control over regular gel, because the gel leaves your hair dry, crisp and flaky. Not to mention the accumulation it leaves. Gross.

My colleague received Mielle Organic flexible maintenance gel with honey and ginger, by mail, and since she doesn’t use edge control either, she sent it to me. I was ready to try it, especially since I had run out of gel. (I’m between the weavings and stuck in the bun). I dropped it in my bag and decided to use it the next day for a fresh and fair trial. The next morning, when I opened the jar, I immediately noticed its thick texture, which was reassuring for me because edge control is generally more of a gelatin consistency, and therefore does not provide as strong a hold. But ba-be when as soon as I put Mielle’s edge gel on my hair, it proved exactly what I thought – it has incredible hold and smoothing power. I couldn’t hope because I thought it was too good to be true. Would it turn white at the end of the day? Would it be frizz? Would it slide across my face like all other edge controls? So I reserved my full judgment until a full day of use.

Surprisingly, he did not turn white. He kept his grip and maintained his radiance throughout the day. I tried to sleep with a scarf (but it didn’t last all night) and when I woke up, I only had to touch up some places that had frayed during sleep. With a price of $ 12.99, it’s definitely worth it for the amount of product you get and the fact that you don’t have to use as much.

According to the website, “This organic hair gel uses ingredients like aloe, honey and ginger root to give your hair the nutrients it needs and give you the style control you want.” Honey is a natural emollient and antioxidant, helping condition your hair and keep your scalp healthy. Ginger helps stimulate circulation and promotes healthy hair growth. Explore the rest of Mielle’s Honey & Ginger products and see for yourself what a difference our natural styling gel can make! “

Honey Honey Ginger Gel is the truth. Try it, here.

