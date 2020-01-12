advertisement

Florida rapper Trick Daddy makes headlines for the wrong reasons. The hip-hop artist is said to have landed handcuffed this weekend on charges of possession of cocaine.

Key facts: Reports say the bust collapsed on Saturday morning in South Beach.

According to the police report, a Miami-Dade officer responded to a report from a driver hitting signs and running red lights in a dark-colored Range Rover in Southwest 128th Avenue and 42nd Street in Miami around 3 h 20 in the morning. approached the driver’s side, he saw that the driver “seemed to be asleep behind the wheel”. (Miami Herald)

advertisement

Key details: Trick finally failed a sobriety test and landed in a police station.

The report said that Young had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery, glassy eyes and that the officer had smelled of alcohol on his breath. Police said Young failed a field sobriety test and was taken to a police station where the police found cocaine in his belongings. Young was already wanted on a warrant for driving under the influence. (WPTV)

Wait, there is more: Dad also made the headlines of a similar arrest a few years ago.

It is not the first time that he has been arrested for cocaine, he was also arrested in April 2014 when the police went to his home in Florida and found a gram of cocaine in his bedside table and a 9mm pistol under his pillow. In this case, he was sentenced to prison and subsequently released on bail – after being charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted criminal and of driving with a suspended license. .

Before you leave: Next month, dad and a slew of Miami legends are set to perform at a weekend Super Bowl concert.

advertisement