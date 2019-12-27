advertisement

Battlestar Galactica actress Tricia Helfer recently reviewed Sam Esmail’s upcoming Battlestar Galactica series.

Helfer is best known for her role as the Cylon model “Number Six” in Ronald D. Moore’s reworked series that ran from 2003 to 2008.

In a recent interview with Collider about Battlestar Galactica, she responded to the news about the new series.

advertisement

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bkw5SuE5Exw (/ embed)

When asked what she thought of the new Battlestar Galactica series, she said:

“When he came with Sam (Esmail), who’s brilliant, isn’t it? It felt a bit like a punch in the gut.”

See also: Sam Esmail talks about the upcoming Battlestar Galactica Show for NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service

She continued:

“You kind of left, oh, that’s serious. He will definitely play it well and we are not involved. So it felt like bad luck somehow too early. “

The actress then revealed that there was a text string in the BSG cast in 2000 and that many of them were surprised by the news.

Helfer suspected that Moore’s Battlestar Galactica, which still airs in locations like Netflix and Amazon Prime and is syndicated on various networks, feels very alive.

“It’s just expanding. I meet people who saw it as a teenager with their parents (BSG), and now it’s like I show it to my children, or there are people who never saw it originally and they see it for the first time that’s what feels strange. “

See also: Theory: How the restart of Battlestar Galactica could work

She also said that Ron Moore himself said in an episode of her 2018 Battlestar Galacticast podcast that he didn’t want his BSG to be restarted since the vision was complete as a 5-year episode.

“From the beginning, he (Ron Moore) said he saw it as a 5 year run and we did it. He said I feel like I am in this world and I loved it and now he has turned to other things . “

After referring to Moore’s other recent projects, the actress continued:

“Straight from his mouth, he said no. So we cut back to a year later and we hear this news in the press that Sam (Esmail) spoke to Ron and they talked about it and Ron gave him his blessing. Who am I?

When asked later in the interview about an appearance in the new series, Helfer compared him when the late Richard Hatch was approached for a role in Moore’s reinterpreted BSG.

See also: Mr. Robot Creator’s Battlestar Galactica reboot – debut on NBC / Universal’s Peacock streaming platform

She told how the original Battlestar Galactica series actor was determined to continue the original Galactica vision and had a change of heart after meeting Ron Moore.

Hatch, who played Apollo in TOS Galactica, was supposed to shine in the reworked series in the role of politician Tom Zarek.

Would you like to see actors from the reinterpreted Battlestar Galactica reinterpreting their roles or playing new roles in Sam Esmail’s BSG series?

Share your thoughts below.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

advertisement