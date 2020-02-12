advertisement

Tributes were paid to a father of six from Stapenhill who fed hundreds of Burton youth in the soccer world.

David Millward, affectionately known as “Lefty”, made a living as a plasterer.

But the father of six had a colorful social life, creating a youth club and youth soccer team, before moving to Skegness later.

Now her proud son Lee has paid tribute to his “incredible dad” after his death last week after a short battle with cancer.

The 37-year-old said: “He was extremely funny

“Dad always put others first and he was a clerk for his family.

“He spent hours at night playing football with me and my brother, Paul, in the garden until it was dark. He was an incredible dad.”

Lee, who also lives in Stapenhill, said his father was well known around Burton for his work as a plasterer and his role at the Stapenhill Football Club.

He said, “He was left-handed and right-handed at school and he was really good at football, so everyone called him ‘Lefty’ and it stuck.

Image: Lee Millward

“When he left school, he started working in the stands and then at the Drakelow power station before going into the building and spending many years as an independent plasterer.

“But football has always been a great love for him.

“It was around 1993/1994 when he started a youth team at the Stapenhill Football Club.

“He really wanted to give the kids something to do and he also wanted to involve the parents.

“So many people have said such beautiful things about how he gave children the opportunity to play football and many guys called him their second father, he was so well thought out.”

In 2000 David became president of the Stapenhill Football Club, but resigned nine years later after a club fire.

Lee said: “The club burned down in 2007/2008 and my mother and father were devastated. It was their life.

“Dad was a very social person and we always had friends.

“I remember there were New Years parties and all of Stapenhill FC would be there – there could be 100 people in the house.

“He just wanted people to have a good time. He loved life and made it as fun as possible.”

Image: Lee Millward

David was also a big fundraiser and started a youth club in the area.

Lee said, “It was pretty rare back then – there weren’t many unless they were in schools, but he wanted to create a place to go for young people.”

As David spent his younger years entertaining and making people smile, he wanted to retire to a quiet life with his beloved wife in Skegness as he got older, which he did after moving there seven years ago. years.

Sadly, David’s wife of over 50 years, Diane, died a year and a half ago and returned to Burton to be with his children and grandchildren.

But he suffered from kidney problems and was diagnosed with cancer four weeks before Christmas.

Lee said, “Unfortunately, there was nothing they could do for him. It was a shock.”

David died on February 4 at the age of 72.

His children – Jeanette, Jacqueline, Sharon, Melanie, Paul and Lee – remember him, his 15 grandchildren and many friends.

His funeral will take place on Friday February 21 at 10:30 am at the Bretby crematorium

.

