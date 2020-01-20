advertisement

Tributes were paid to a Derby pub owner who went out of his way to make people smile.

Geoff Hemmings, who ran a number of pubs in Derby in the 1990s and early 2000s, died at the age of 71 last month after being diagnosed with melanoma.

His family paid tribute to him by describing him as “a funny, loving and caring man” and “the best father of all time”.

Mr. Hemmings’ funeral will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) and dozens of people are expected to be present.

A huge Derby County fan, Mr. Hemmings was born and raised in Derby and loved watching the Rams at the baseball field, where he used to sneak through the turnstiles when he was young.

Later in his life, he worked as an electrician and ran the wholesale store, Hemmings Electrical, on Abbey Street in the late 1970s.

A large part of the community, Mr. Hemmings was a popular face and showed his love for Derby County by sponsoring a number of players.

Then, in the 1990s, Hemmings decided to pack up his power tools for good and head into pub management – something he always wanted to get into.

Geoff Hemmings has held a number of pubs in Derby

(Image: Jon Hemmings)

His first spell at the head of a pub came to Loughborough before returning to Derby to take the reins of the now former Great Northern Pub on Junction Street, Derby.

After a few successful years, he then directed The Wilmot Arms in Chaddesden between 1995 and 1999 – a pub that is still as strong today.

In late 1999, Mr. Hemmings received the keys to The Greyhound pub in Village Street.

He ran the old pub for almost four years, before retiring in 2003.

Hemmings’ son Jon Hemmings told Derbyshire Live that his father was a popular man in Derby.

He said: “He was very well known. We have received hundreds of messages on Facebook that show what he meant to the people of Derby.

“Geoff was a very funny, loving and caring man who always liked to make people smile. He was a very good listener.

Geoff with son Jon and two daughters Nicola and Lisa

(Image: Jon Hemmings)

“He always wanted to socialize with his customers and get to know them, which is quite rare these days – he greeted them very warmly and made them laugh. He made a lot of friends that way.

“He had great skill in turning dilapidated pubs into prosperous places for the community. He made it successful everywhere.”

Hemmings is survived by his son Jon and his two daughters, Lisa and Nicola.

His funeral will be at Saint-Pierre church in Littleover at 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday January 21 Many regular customers of Mr. Hemmings in the three pubs in Derby are expected.

His son Jon added, “He was the best father ever. He would do anything for you, if you needed a fast fiver, or if you needed something, he would be there in one single call.

“I am proud to say that he was my father.”

.

