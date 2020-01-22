advertisement

Tributes were paid to the former chief executive officer of the ANM group’s northeast agricultural cooperative, Brian Pack, who died at the age of 74.

Mr. Pack was a well known and highly respected member of the farming community in the North East and throughout Scotland.

In 1999 he was appointed OBE for agricultural services and in 2014 he wrote an influential Scottish government report on cutting red tape in the agricultural sector.

In 2017, he received an honorary degree from the University of Aberdeen and has been the recipient of various industry awards including the Royal Northern Agricultural Society and the Press and Journal Award for outstanding service to agriculture and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland. .

Former Secretary of Rural Affairs Richard Lochhead MSP paid tribute to Mr. Pack, describing him as “a unique giant in the Scottish agro-industrial and rural sector”.

“Few people had such a wealth of industry knowledge and understanding of often complex problems,” said Mr. Lochhead.

“He was a much loved character who has garnered enormous respect in many circles and will be greatly missed.”

ANM Group CEO Grant Rogerson said that Mr. Pack’s “knowledge, experience and great spirit” would be greatly missed.

He added, “Brian has proudly served as CEO of ANM for 20 years and has many friends and colleagues in the group.

“He was an extremely respected personality, a trusted colleague and a friend and worked tirelessly for the good of the agricultural industry as a whole throughout his career.”

Mr. Pack is survived by his wife Pam, his sons David and Alan and three grandchildren.

