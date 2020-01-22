advertisement

Tributes were paid to a man “who will be greatly missed” after falling from a bridge over the A38.

The 28-year-old died after colliding with the BMW on the south road near the Clay Mills junction.

Police said he would be officially identified later today because specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Burton Live readers, some of whom appear to know the man, went to Facebook to express their condolences.

Sue Cooper said: “Condolences to her family and I hope the driver of the BMW will also receive support.”

Leonie Smith added: “Rip. Condolences to the family, so sad. I hope the poor driver will also receive the support he and the family need.”

Jayne Hall said, “Rest in peace. You will be sorely missed by all who knew you with your funny laughs and your smile. Gone but not forgotten.”

Traffic on the A38 due to the accident

Natalia Christie said, “Your laughter was so contagious, you will always have fond memories. You will be missed by so many people. RIP.”

Joy Evans said, “Terrible tragedy for everyone involved. RIP young man.”

Kerrie Innes said, “My heart goes out to family and friends. Honey R.I.P., may you be at peace.”

Lara Angus said, “What a trauma for everyone involved.”

Hilary Tennant added, “My thoughts are with his family and the driver. I hope the driver also gets the support he needs. Very sad.”

It comes after police received a report from a man in distress on a bridge at 6:45 am yesterday Tuesday, January 21.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officers ask anyone who witnessed the tragedy to contact them.

Police officer Jonathan Stant, of the Staffordshire and West Midlands serious collision investigation unit, said: “The road was closed for several hours after this incident to allow us to gather evidence and i would like to thank motorists for their patience.

“We are currently investigating this collision and we would ask anyone with information to come forward.

“All witnesses or anyone with images of the dashboard camera are asked to contact us by calling 101 citing incident number 78 of January 21 or sending an email to the investigation team directly to ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk. “

