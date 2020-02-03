advertisement

Tributes were paid to a former Tayside couple who died after a car plunged into a sea loch in the Ormsary area of ​​Argyll.

The victims of the fatal accident were named Jasmine Herron, 19, and Jonathan Graham, 37, father of three young boys, who was gamekeeper at Ormsary Estate.

The car was found on the shore around 9 a.m. on January 26 after leaving B8024 shortly after midnight.

advertisement

Jonathan, originally from Dundee, lived in Argyll.

Samantha Somers said: “Thinking of Anna and the children and all those who live and work in the Ormsary area.”

Jasmine’s relatives have started a fundraising page to give her the best start.

Brother Jordan Todd said his death left “a huge hole in our hearts”.

He wrote: “Our Jasmine was tragically taken from us by a fatal car accident over the weekend.

“It was so unexpected and it left a huge hole in our hearts.

“Our family, friends and everyone who has known Jasmine is completely devastated.

“She was only 19 and had her whole life ahead of her.

“She was funny, kind and a little crazy for whom she was absolutely adored.”

The couple reportedly returned home after a party when the tragedy occurred.

advertisement