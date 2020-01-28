advertisement

MIAMI – Chants from “Kobe! Kobe! Kobe! “Triggered a minute’s silence that triggered a rather subdued Super Bowl media night.

The NFL started the hottest week of professional sports on Monday night with mixed feelings, a day after retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the first to take the stage on a wild evening of hectic antics typical of quasi-media members. A television reporter wearing a short white dress and sailor hat asked some players to do the raft dance with her, but the atmosphere was largely disappointed.

Fans of the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49er made a few noises. Still, there seemed to be more media than fans in Marlins Park, making it look like a baseball game in midsummer than the annual version of an NFL music festival.

The players tried to immerse the excitement of their first trip – for many – in the Super Bowl while struggling with news of Bryant’s death.

“I wasn’t lucky enough to meet Kobe,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “But the impact he made on my life was huge. The way he could work every day as a child and the work ethic and intensity with which he had to be great every day.

“To this day, I still watch videos on YouTube the day before the games and listen to him how he is doing great with his kids and his business on and off the field. his game. It’s a tragic thing. Prayers to his family, but he has certainly had a huge impact on my life. “

Mahomes was the one who sent the message to his teammate Tyreek Hill when he flew to Miami.

“It was like” man, do you believe that? “And I was just like waking up. So I thought,” Dude, I don’t want to see that now, “said Hill.” He was like “Dude, wake up, wake up, wake up!” And I saw it. I said, “No, I don’t think so because you know you see things online and it’s like a fake … especially someone like that.” Man, that’s Kobe Mann. He is a role model. He is a GOAT. You don’t expect that. Someone who has as much money as he does, as much fame as he does to get on like he and his family. I have no idea, buddy. I hate talking about things like this because I’m sorry you know it. “

Richard Sherman, the Niners’ five-time Pro Bowl cornerback, had a personal relationship with Bryant. They spoke shortly after Sherman tore his Achilles tendon in November 2017. Bryant consulted about his recovery from the injury.

“He was a competitor, I think that’s the best word,” said Sherman. “He was one of the most unique people I’ve ever met.”

When asked what Bryant’s message to him would have been this week, Sherman said, “He would have told me to go forward. I tried to apply many parts of his game to mine. I think I did. His Aggressiveness, ability to finish, understand the game, and his cerebral approach, even in his older age, I think I tried that in my game as well. ”

Head coach Andy Reid knew Bryant from his time as coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Bryant attended high school in a suburb of Philadelphia and had a love-hate relationship with fans in the city because he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. But he was a die-hard Eagles fan, and his response on social media, after the team won his first Super Bowl title two years ago, delighted many. The city mourned him as one of them.

“It is sad,” said Reid. “A great person, man. I feel bad for his family, sick for his family. You will bounce off. You are strong. You will live up to its strength. “

The Niners, who ran back Raheem Mostert, called Bryant “a transcendent man, a true legend”.

Reid is the seventh coach in league history to lead two teams to the Super Bowl. His Eagles lost to the New England Patriots 15 years ago.

The Chiefs are returning to the NFL for the first time in 50 years, striving for their second championship.

The 49ers get their sixth win in seven games. Their only loss came against Baltimore seven years ago.

