A senior police officer paid tribute to a colleague whose body was found in the Forth River following a major search and rescue operation on Sunday evening.

Police have confirmed that a 28-year-old man was pulled from the water near the Clackmannanshire Bridge in Kincardine.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Johnson of the local Western police said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a colleague who died near Kincardine on Sunday, January 19.

“Our thoughts are with the police member’s family and friends during this very sad time.

“The death of a colleague affects everyone in the organization and will be particularly felt by the officers and staff who worked alongside him. It is important that they receive our full support.

“I will visit the officer’s family, friends and colleagues to extend our deepest sympathy and ensure that they have the support they need in these difficult times.

His death is treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said: “The police were informed of a concern regarding a person near the Clackmannanshire Bridge in Kincardine at around 9:25 pm on Sunday January 19.

“The body of a 28-year-old man was found in the Forth River shortly after a search.

“The death is currently treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the tax attorney.”

The bridge was closed in both directions and a coast guard helicopter was rescued as large-scale research began on Sunday.

Coast Guard teams from South Queensferry and Kinghorn and Queensferry Lifeboat also participated in the operation, as did police and firefighters.

Clackmannanshire Bridge closed due to an ongoing incident

