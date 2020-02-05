advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – A new exhibition on South Carolinians’ contributions to the national and international hip hop music genre.

The Columbia Museum of Art, together with Love, Peace and Hip Hop, is organizing an event with artistic images, music and historical artifacts from all over South Carolina, which have been at the center of hip hop culture for around four decades.

Joelle Ryan-Cook, deputy director and director of foreign affairs for the CMA, spoke about the upcoming event and said:

“A festival of hip-hop culture is a festival of art and people, and that is exactly the core of the TRIBE project. I am delighted that the Columbia Museum of Art can expand the partnership we made with Love, Peace & Hip-Hop last April, ”said Joelle Ryan-Cook, Columbia’s deputy director and director of external affairs Museum of Art.

TRIBE: A celebration of South Carolina hip-hop culture offers a free opening reception for the February 6 event from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Columbia Museum of Art. For more information on the event, click the link here

