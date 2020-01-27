advertisement

Monday morning begins another pivotal week in President Trump’s dismissal trial.

The president’s legal team will present the bulk of its opening arguments this week after starting to lay the groundwork for the case on Saturday.

Counsel for the President have outlined their argument for why the President should not be removed from office. They argue that the deposition effort is a way to cancel the 2016 elections and remove the returning officer from this year.

The president is accused of suspending military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into Joe Biden.

His defense, White House assistant lawyer Mike Purpura said he had good reason to refuse the aid.

“The content of the July 25 appeal was consistent with the Trump administration’s legitimate concerns about corruption and reflected the hope that President Zelensky, who campaigned on a reform platform, would eventually clean up the Ukraine, “he said.

This argument is disputed by the person responsible for the impeachment, the representative Adam Schiff.

“If it was really Donald Trump’s fight against corruption, why did they hide it from Congress?

Why didn’t they tell Congress and the American people what they were doing? “, He said. “Because he was a corrupt shakedown to get Ukraine to help them cheat in the elections.”

