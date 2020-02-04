advertisement

The State of the Union speech on Tuesday evening came at a time of strong tension between President Trump and Democratic lawmakers.

The Senate is preparing to close the removal procedure this week.

The trial continued on Monday with closing arguments from the dismissals of the House and President Trump’s legal team.

Defense attorneys for the White House have criticized accusations against the president as partisan while pleading for acquittal.

“This whole impeachment campaign that started on the first day of the president’s inauguration was partisan,” said Jay Sekulow, lawyer for President Trump.

House directors made a final appeal to senators to remove President Trump from office.

“We have to say enough!” Said representative Adam Schiff, the house manager. “He has betrayed our national security and he will do it again. He compromised our elections and he will do it again. “

Senators are expected to vote on Wednesday whether to acquit the president on the two impeachment articles.

And with a Republican majority, they are expected to do so.

