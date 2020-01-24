advertisement

House directors are expected to close their case against President Trump during the Senate recall trial on Friday.

They spent the second day of their pleadings trying to establish a pattern in the president’s relations with Ukraine.

President Trump is accused of denying aid to Ukraine in return for an investigation into former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The directors of the house made reference to a poll last year showing Biden before the president in a hypothetical White House contest in 2020. Executives said the polls had piqued the president’s interest in Ukraine. But supporters of President Trump say this argument may have failed by fueling interest in Biden’s testimony.

The President maintains that he did nothing wrong.

As the Democrats in the House continue to assert their position, we are approaching the position of the President of History. His team is expected to begin defense on Saturday.

You can follow the latest news from our livestream.

