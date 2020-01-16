advertisement

January 16, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Tri-State Generation & Transmission meets the needs of 43 electrical cooperatives in 4 states. In total, it supplies electricity for 1,000,000 customers across 2,000 square miles of America. In August last year, the new Tri-State CEO, Duane Highley, announced his intention to move the company towards renewable energy and coal as quickly as possible.

“I saw the need for a shift to the new energy economy before I entered,” Highlewey told Utility Dive. “Utility companies once had almost no choice but to build coal, but now the policy is different and the economy is drastically different. Our goal is a transition that lowers rates. It may be difficult – but it can also be beautiful. “

On January 15, Highley’s emphasis on renewable energy became official policy for the Colorado-based company. According to the Denver Post, Tri-State plans to increase the amount of electricity it generates from renewable sources to 50% by 2024. Not so long ago, by 2050, utilities were talking about 50% renewable energy sources. But now that the strong price advantage has renewable energy sources (after a wind or solar farm is built, there are no more fuel costs to pay), the apple wagon has disrupted the industry. 2024 has been less than 4 years away. Things are starting to move fast.

Governor Jared Polis from Colorado was present when the company made its Responsible Energy Plan public. “I want to greet their forward-looking leadership,” Polis said. “There was a real question about Tri-State and its future viability because some of their largest cooperatives in Colorado who really drive the demand – United Power, La Plata (Electric Association), Delta-Montrose (Electric Association) – word about finding other providers. “Thanks to Highley’s leadership, Tri-State discovers” how to be relevant in the 21st century, “the governor added.

Part of the plan is to build 8 new wind and solar installations that provide enough electricity to supply 850,000 houses with electricity. In addition, the company plans to add electric car chargers throughout the service area.

It will also close the Escalante coal-fired power station in northwestern New Mexico by the end of this year and close other coal-fired power stations in Craig and at the Colowyo mine in northwestern Colorado by 2030. 2038 and another until 2044. The Escalante plant could have been in operation until 2045. In addition, the company has dropped plans to build a new coal-fired power plant in Holcomb, Kansas. “We are striving not to add any new coal production to the Tri-State cooperative,” Highley said. However, it is not inconceivable that new installations for generating natural gas will be built to compensate for the closure of various coal-fired power stations.

Applause from environmental activists

The new policy has received praise for environmental interests. “The retirement of Tri-State and the increased investment in renewable energy will save its customers money and significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions that cause climate change and other harmful air pollution,” said John Nielsen of Western Resource Advocates in a written statement.

Mark Dyson of the Rocky Mountain Institute said the new Tri-State plan is consistent with a study that his organization did in 2018, outlining how utility could save $ 600 million up to 2030 if it replaced coal installations with wind and power solar energy. “Overall, I would say that what they announced today is consistent with our own analysis of how they can proceed with a cheaper, clean energy future,” Dyson said.

About 600 employees will be affected by the closures of the producing factory. Tri-State has committed $ 5 million to help workers and communities affected by the closures. Colorado Senator Bob Rankin says this is an opportunity to show the rest of the country how to do the right thing for employees affected by the transition to renewable energy.

Ultimately, the dramatic fall in the cost of renewable energy is emerging in traditional thinking in the utility sector – and not a moment too soon. Note that these changes are only caused by the costs. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions has little or nothing to do with it. What better argument could there be for an extensive CO2 reimbursement?

