TREVORTON, Pa. – Kevin Dewald is a staff sergeant of the US Army from Northumberland County. He and his wife and their two children moved to Fort Bragg, North Carolina last July.

On New Year’s Eve, Dewald discovered that he would be among the first 650 soldiers and women deployed in Iraq. Newswatch 16 spoke to Marissa via Skype on Wednesday.

“You’re in a state of shock. That’s right, especially for someone who hasn’t experienced this yet. I did that once, but like I said, this implementation is completely different. He was up and down in eight hours,” said Marissa.

Staff Sgt. Dewald only had eight hours to pack his things and say goodbye to his wife and two young daughters before leaving for Baghdad, Iraq.

“I just want everyone at home to realize that this is the life of people. Everything you see on the news and everything, you see everything that is going on, but until you live this life in which someone you love is torn away from you within hours and they are all over the world. “

The Trevorton resident was deployed in Iraq on December 31, just two days after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s supreme military leader.

Marissa, a resident of Shamokin, says that this implementation just feels different.

“My husband said to my girls:” Dad will be gone for a long time just like last time. “It’s terrible because we don’t have a timeline at all. I don’t know how long my husband will be there. I don’t know. We’re in the dark,” she said.

Kevin and Marissa Dewald have two young daughters aged 4 and 5, too young to really understand what is happening. Marissa says the address from the president to the nation earlier in the day that all soldiers were safe was the news she needed.

Sgt. Due to the nature of the mission, Dewald cannot have a mobile phone or computer.

“You have to get a strong face. You have to hold it here. If they call, you have to pretend that everything is fine and things like that, “Marissa added.

Marissa says she doesn’t have an address yet to send her husband care packages. As soon as she gets an address, she sends packages of snacks and hygiene products to Kevin and the rest of his pack. Marissa says you can return all donations to Ale House in Shamokin.

