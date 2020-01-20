advertisement

The OC Fair has added three more shows to its 2020 Toyota Summer Concert Series at the Pacific Amphitheater on the Costa Mesa.

Comedian Trevor Noah will return to the venue on Friday July 17th with his Loud & Clear Tour, which just overcrowded the Staples Center in Los Angeles in December. The Emmy Award-winning moderator of “The Daily Show” made his debut at the Pacific Amphitheater 2018 with a sold-out show.

Orange County’s superhero ska and punk rock band The Aquabats will join forces with The English Beat and Oingo Boingo tribute band Dead Man’s Party on Saturday, July 25th.

Country singer-songwriter Cole Swindell, best known for hits like “Flatliner”, “You Should Be Here”, “Love You Too Late” and “Middle Of A Memory”, will be on his Down to Earth tour to Costa Mesa He is also likely to play some of the hits he wrote for artists such as Luke Bryan, Scotty McCreery and Florida Georgia Line on Wednesday August 5th.

Tickets for all shows will be available from Saturday, January 25, 10:00 a.m. at 800-745-3000 or at Ticketmaster.com. The OC fair takes place from Wednesday to Sunday from July 17th to August 17th. 16 and all concert tickets include fair entry.

So far, the OC Fair has announced the Happy Together Tour on Sunday, July 19. Viva El Mariachi on Sunday, August 9th and the Impractical Jokers on Sunday, July 26th. Further performances in the Pacific Amphitheater, hangar and Action Sports Arena will be announced in the coming months.

