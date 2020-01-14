advertisement

In The Daily Show on Monday, Trevor Noah took another look at the drama of the British royal family. This time it was about the startling racism that the British press and even some members of the royal family directed against Meghan Markle.

Noah started when he noticed that Queen Elizabeth called an “emergency meeting” earlier in the day to deal with Markle and Prince Harry’s surprising announcement that they wanted to withdraw from the royal family and become “financially independent”. Princes Charles William and Harry attended the meeting in person while Markle called from Canada and Noah said he couldn’t blame her for skipping.

“Because nothing good happens when white people invite you to the country,” Noah joked. “We have all seen how it ends.”

Also read: Prince Harry accused Meghan Markle’s voice of Bob Iger at the premiere of ‘Lion King’

At that point, he had racism against Markle since she met Harry in 2016. Noah noted a headline in the Daily Mail that NWA, a BBC presenter who compared Meghan and Harry’s son to a monkey, and even mentioned a member of the royal family who wore racist-style jewelry when she first launched Meghan Times met.

“I wonder if this woman has a cabinet full of racist brooches on various occasions,” Noah joked. Then he turned to a comparison of the British headlines about Kate Middleton and Markle. A particularly annoying example was the Daily Mail’s croaky coverage of the time when Middleton reportedly ate avocados just to literally accuse Markle of being complicit in human rights crimes for doing the same.

Noah also spoke about the recent report that Markle might have gotten a voiceover job for Disney. Look at the whole thing above.

