A lot of people on social media continue to worry about the idea that the Eagles QB franchise is vulnerable to injury

PHILADELPHIA – Carson Wentz had to leave his first NFL playoff game on Sunday after a college game goal likely to have identified the culprit.

In this case, it didn’t even justify a penalty flag.

Instead, Seattle Seahawks defender Jadeveon Clowney continued to play football, reminding the Eagles fans of his presence when he waved his arms as they entered the halftime locker room.

Clowney wasn’t kidding. He was still on the field to fire Josh McCown on the Seattle 11-yard line at 1:56 to defeat the Eagles’ final threat in Seattle’s 17-9 win.

Wentz, the Eagles’ quarterback and key player, was exiled to Lincoln Financial Field’s medical facilities in the first period due to a head injury. At the beginning of the third quarter, it was announced that Wentz would not return.

The injury occurred when Wentz fell after Bradley McDougald fell. Clowney, who was at the top with his helmet, hit Wentz at the back of the quarterback’s head.

It was a 1-yard loss on the first of Philadelphia 25. Wentz stayed in that series but left the field before the next after telling McCown on the sidelines that he didn’t feel right.

“It’s a quick game. The boys play hard,” said McCown.

Online idiocy soon began.

“There’s always something about Wentz, McCown comes in,” tweeted Torry Holt, who is a Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate for his career as an all-pro ram, certainly not for his ability to distinguish bad luck from someone.

“I hear you, Torry,” Josina Anderson from ESPN murmured and nodded in agreement, as if it were all Wentz’s fault.

A Twitter responder called the two “unsuspecting”, which certainly describes Brandon Stokley’s reaction.

The former NFL receiver, now a sports radio spokesman in Denver, tweeted: “Carson Wentz is injured again. He is simply [sic] unreliable to be a franchise QB, but the Eagles now have no choice. Would have Foles to keep, he was a perfect one for her. “

The Philadelphians who wanted to throw snowballs at Santa at the next opportunity can now aim at Stokley if they can’t find Clowney.

Many pointed out to Stokley that Wentz had been impaled on the back of his head when he fell to the ground in an otherwise harmless situation.

Apparently that annoyed him even more and brought this Twitter comeback:

“People hate the truth. Carson Wentz is very hurt. He puts himself in a lot of bad situations when he runs soccer and he did it again tonight. It’s just the FACTS !!!”

Again, no mention of the late hit or the fact that contact in a professional football game is inevitable. Wentz, who has put himself in a bad situation, can hardly be accused of being concussed by a spear. He happens to be a quarterback, so he often has football in his hand while others are chasing him. Any situation is potentially harmful.

There was no Nick Foles to call this time. The hero of the Eagles’ Super Bowl, which took place after the 2017 season and the 2018 playoff season after Wentz injured his knee two years ago and his back last season, is now a Jacksonville Jaguar.

“I’m disappointed with him. I wanted that for him,” said Eagles coach Doug Pederson later about Wentz’s early departure. “He’s been through a lot.”

This time, 40-year-old Josh McCown was called in to deliver replacement heroes that he couldn’t deliver. McCown, in 17 previous NFL seasons, was on a playoff team, but didn’t snap a snap after the season until Sunday.

He had his chance to finish fourth at Seattle 24 with a 6 minute lead. But his passport in the left apartment to Miles Sanders was a little low and ran back behind the rookie. Although Sanders could have caught the ball, he could not hold out and took over the Seahawks.

“I just have to give him a better ball and a chance to run … it’s up to me,” McCown said later.

The Eagles returned to the 31er at 4:56 after a pass interference call and scored a first goal in Seattle 13. McCown saw themselves 2-0 and 7:10 behind, 2-0 behind faced and was dismissed by Clowney on the 11th. Five eligible passport holders were all covered.

Russell Wilson secured victory in Seattle with a 36 yard pass for DK Metcalf as third and 10 year old.

Jake Elliott made 46, 26 and 38 yard field goals for the Eagles’ only points. The home team never led.

Shortly thereafter, Wentz greeted his teammates in the locker room and, according to Malcolm Jenkins, apologized that he could not help his team win.

“He didn’t disappoint us at all,” said Jenkins. “We wouldn’t be in this place without Carson. Its hard. He wants to be out there. He invested a lot of work to get to this place. He’s hurt again.

It was unfortunate and out of his control, which made it strange that some Wentz appeared to blame him for being fragile in a hard-hit game, some of which were unfortunate or perhaps illegal.

Kevin Tresolini writes for the Wilmington News Journal

