“We thought nobody would see this damn movie,” Reznor said in a new interview about the Netflix blockbuster.

Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Just a year ago, “Bird Box” was the largest film sensation in the world. The Netflix thriller, directed by Emmy winner Susanne Bier with Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes, debuted on the streaming platform on December 14, 2018 and exploded into the zeitgeist of pop culture thanks to word of mouth and viral memes about the holidays. Netflix announced that Bird Box was streamed from 45 million accounts in the first seven days, a record at the time for the company. But not everyone who worked on “Bird Box” enjoyed the experience.

In a new interview with Revolver, musician Trent Reznor strikes “Bird Box” for how he dealt with his original music score. Reznor composed the score “Bird Box” with his frequent collaborator Atticus Ross. The two men won the Oscar for the best original score for their work on David Fincher’s “The Social Network”. Her additional credits include “The girl with the dragon tattoo”, “Gone Girl”, “Waves” and most recently HBO’s “Watchmen”. “As for“ Bird Box ”, Reznor looks back on the experience and calls it an enormous waste of time.

“When we got involved, it felt like some people were talking on the phone and you were in a film cut that had a really bad taste,” said the composer. “It’s kind of a barricade to get things into the movie. And the final icing on the cake was that we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so quietly that you couldn’t hear it anyway. It So it was like that was one … [laughs] It was a waste of time. Then we thought no one was going to see this damn movie. And of course it’s the most massive movie ever made on Netflix. “

“Bird Box” was adapted from Eric Heisserer, screenwriter for “Arrival”, from Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name from 2014. The film takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in which invisible monsters roam the earth and cause people who look at them directly to kill themselves. Bullock plays the main role of a woman who protects two small children from the monsters.

Next up for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are the film scores for Pixar’s “Soul” and David Fincher’s Netflix film “Mank”.

