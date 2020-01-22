advertisement

Trent Barton bus fares will go up from next month, it was announced.

The bus company, which operates in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, says that a number of its fares – including the Mango discount program – will change from Sunday 2 February.

However, the price of some key services has been declared frozen and will remain the same.

Trent Barton bosses say changes are being made to fares so the company can continue to invest in its buses, their features and the latest technology in the hope of offering “one of the youngest and most modern in the country. “

Services where prices will remain frozen include Derby City cash tickets, night bus cash fares, all young explorer fares, and Nottingham City cash tickets.

However, some of the changes include:

Mango day-cap £ 5.95 (currently £ 5.85) although registered customers can still claim up to £ 5 Mango refund.

The seven-day mango limit is raised to £ 32 (currently £ 30).

Mango’s 28-day cap rises to £ 99 (currently £ 95)

Simple prices (excluding frozen Nottingham and Derby City prices) will each increase by around 10p.

Young Person Mango’s daily limit increases to £ 4 (currently £ 3.75)

Changes are also being made to Trent Barton’s ZigZag tickets, with a day ticket increasing to £ 6.60 (currently £ 6.50). A ZigZag day ticket for two will increase from £ 11 to £ 12.

Details of other rate increases can be found on the Trent Barton website.

Tom Morgan, Group Commercial Director at Trent Barton, said: “Customers can be assured that fare changes are only implemented when they are necessary to continue investing in improving the buses in which they travel .

“We remain fully committed to making our buses greener in order to improve the air quality in our cities and towns and to make our fleet an even more comfortable and enjoyable way to travel.

“The increasing costs of providing our services and the investments required to maintain and improve bus travel in order to attract more people to leave their cars at home means that we have to reluctantly change certain prices.

“With some seeing their first increases in more than five years and other rates frozen at their current levels, customers can be confident that we remain committed to providing high-quality, value-for-money service.”

