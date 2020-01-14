advertisement

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: America currently has a delusional dictator who is trying to lead a democracy, but seems to be just leading us to the possibility of war. While Americans are worried about a war with Iran, fashion seems to have predicted this moment in advance. Well, at least Tom Ford.

For his spring-summer 2020 show, Tom Ford had a biased pale pink chest plate displayed on the runway. The piece resembled the model’s breasts which were specifically molded and adjusted for the piece. It was an interesting version of the bulletproof vest and the bright pink color and the high collar made us do a double take. The piece is also backless, with a single strap to keep everything together. Needless to say, this piece is not for the faint of heart.

In September, when the play was shown, the Tom Ford account tweeted: “The chrome breast plates are a signature style of the TOM FORD SS20 show.” it comes from fashion?

The boob armor will cost you $ 15,000.00. Yes, you read that right. No, it’s not even haute couture.

Zendaya recently wore the piece to the 25th Annual Critics’s Choice Awards and the look, which her stylist, Law Roach, titled “Warrior Woman” on Instagram, placed her on many of the best-dressed lists. She paired it with the matching Tom Ford skirt.

The Euphoria actress was not the first to wear the lustful. Actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow wore the breastplate on the cover of Elle magazine. According to E! News, she commented under a photo of Zendaya saying, “Thank goodness I can say that I have something in common with Zendaya.” We love his sense of humor!

Chest plates are nothing new in the fashion world. Yves Saint Laurent incorporated them into his collections in 1969, while Issey Miyake manufactured them in the 1980s. It’s great to see how Tom Ford redesigned the look for 2020.

Beauties, what do you think of the chest armor? Would you wear it? Ring in the comments section.

