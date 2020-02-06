Winter can get pretty boring if you don’t have a favorite winter sport!
Michelle Dunaway was back with ski director Kevin McKinley at the Treetops Resort in Gaylord to talk about their ski school and help you add a new sport to your lineup and stay active all year round.
From the youngest to the oldest, they teach everyone skiing and snowboarding generation after generation with the small resort and the family configuration.
Here are their options:
Adult group lessons
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
60 dollars
Beginner package
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- $ 99 on the following dates:
February 18, 19, 20
March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21
- $ 120 on the following dates:
February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23
March 1, 7, 8
Private lessons
Hourly based on opening hours.
- 1 hour – 60 dollars (+30 dollars per additional person)
- 2 hours – 90 dollars (+35 dollars per additional person)
- 3 hours – 120 dollars (+40 dollars per additional person
(Monday to Friday, excluding December 26 to 31, 2019; January 1 to 3, 2020; February 17, 2020)
- Seniors (70+) – $ 30 per hour (+ $ 10 per additional person) »
- Military (active or veteran) – 30 dollars an hour (+10 dollars per additional person)
- Children (12 and under) – $ 30 an hour (+ $ 10 per additional person)
Ski-Wees & Riglet’s
11:30 a.m.
- 40 dollars on the following dates:
February 18, 19, 20
March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22
- 55 dollars on the following dates:
7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 February
March 1, 7, 8
Snow puppies
9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.
- 50 dollars (2 hours – morning or afternoon) or
- 95 dollars (all day and includes lunch with an instructor)
- February 18, 19, 20
March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22
- February 18, 19, 20
- 75 dollars (2 hours – morning or afternoon) or
- 120 dollars (all day and includes lunch with an instructor)
- 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 February
March 1, 7, 8
- 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 February
Ski and snowboard club (4 to 12 years old)
Session 2: February 9, 23 and March 1, 8, 15
- 99 dollars
- Sunday pass required: 4-6 years: 20 dollars, 7-12 years: 60 dollars
Thrifty Thursday
Group lessons for 10 dollars
Learn more about their lessons by clicking here.