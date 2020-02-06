advertisement

Winter can get pretty boring if you don’t have a favorite winter sport!

Michelle Dunaway was back with ski director Kevin McKinley at the Treetops Resort in Gaylord to talk about their ski school and help you add a new sport to your lineup and stay active all year round.

From the youngest to the oldest, they teach everyone skiing and snowboarding generation after generation with the small resort and the family configuration.

Here are their options:

Adult group lessons

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

60 dollars

Beginner package

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

$ 99 on the following dates:

February 18, 19, 20

March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21

February 18, 19, 20 March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 $ 120 on the following dates:

February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23

March 1, 7, 8

Private lessons

Hourly based on opening hours.

1 hour – 60 dollars (+30 dollars per additional person)

2 hours – 90 dollars (+35 dollars per additional person)

3 hours – 120 dollars (+40 dollars per additional person

(Monday to Friday, excluding December 26 to 31, 2019; January 1 to 3, 2020; February 17, 2020)

Seniors (70+) – $ 30 per hour (+ $ 10 per additional person) »

Military (active or veteran) – 30 dollars an hour (+10 dollars per additional person)

Children (12 and under) – $ 30 an hour (+ $ 10 per additional person)

Ski-Wees & Riglet’s

11:30 a.m.

40 dollars on the following dates:

February 18, 19, 20

March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22

February 18, 19, 20 March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22 55 dollars on the following dates:

7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 February

March 1, 7, 8

Snow puppies

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

12:30 p.m. – 2:30 a.m.

50 dollars (2 hours – morning or afternoon) or

95 dollars (all day and includes lunch with an instructor) February 18, 19, 20

March 6, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22

75 dollars (2 hours – morning or afternoon) or

120 dollars (all day and includes lunch with an instructor) 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23 February

March 1, 7, 8



Ski and snowboard club (4 to 12 years old)

Session 2: February 9, 23 and March 1, 8, 15

99 dollars

Sunday pass required: 4-6 years: 20 dollars, 7-12 years: 60 dollars

Thrifty Thursday

Group lessons for 10 dollars

Learn more about their lessons by clicking here.

