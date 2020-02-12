Ms. Vanessa Nakate, an environmental activist who reported the leak as a staff member of Tree Adoption Uganda gives instructions and Rita Mahoor (PHOTO / Abraham Mutalyebwa)

KAMPALA – Hundreds of environmentalists, children and other stakeholders joined a race in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be a Ugandan climate change wake-up call.

Environmentalists took part in Race 4 Climate change to support environmental programs in the Bududa district – led by Tree Adoption Uganda.

Climate issues are very relevant and that is why certain regions of the country, notably Bundibugyo, Kasese and Kampala, have recently received disastrous floods.

Mr. Stuart Manigaruha, director of plantation development at the National Forest Authority, praised Tree Adoption Uganda for its exceptional work of involving communities in Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Luwero and for the monitoring and maintenance of trees.

He also encouraged young people to plant more trees so that they can benefit from the best resources like their ancestors.

Dr. Charles Batte, founder and CEO of Tree Adoption Uganda, thanked the participants for participating in the first Run 4 Climate and for being ambassadors for change.

Batte has revealed that they will plant more than 30,000 trees throughout the year with the help of residents and stakeholders.

Mr. Samson Natsambwa, Deputy Chief Administrator

“The efforts that you have made are not in vain, I left the village at 1:00 am in the morning of a meeting where I was a bestman but I had to do it whatever the situation available.”

He promised to bring more leaders and stakeholders on board next year.

Likewise, the 5.5 km race was signaled by Vanessa Nakate, a leading activist who also joined the race and was seen running behind rally ace Ponsiano Lwakataka who took part in the noble cause.

