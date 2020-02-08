advertisement

Some of the participants present the kits to use on Sunday (PHOTO / Abraham).

KAMPALA – Uganda is one of the best green capitals in the world, but due to increased deforestation, restoration of marshes, unexpected settlements, pollution, among others, virgin nature has worked in ruts recently. In an effort to end this, Tree Adoption Uganda (TAU), a youth-led non-profit organization, championed the Run4Climate slated for Sunday February 9 at Makerere University, Kampala.

According to organizers led by Dr Charles Batte, it will be the first of its kind in Uganda bringing together young people, organizations, government agencies, environmentalists and other key stakeholders to raise awareness, build synergy and action across running since it also has other health benefits that keep you fit and healthy.

advertisement

“We believe that the gradual and modest measures taken by TAU will now help to mitigate climate change, improve the resilience of smallholder farmers and, most importantly, reverse the escalating trend from natural disasters to locally and globally, “he said.

Last year, the organization planted more than 10,000 trees in the Nakaseke district.

He also adopted the technology through the eco-mapping system to monitor the growth of trees.

According to Batte, funds raised from Run4Climate will be used to support our climate resilience building programs in Bududa in eastern Uganda with running kits costing 20,000 UGX for adults and children 10,000 UGX

comments

advertisement