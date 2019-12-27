advertisement

At least 12 people were killed and many more injured when a Bek Air passenger plane crashed shortly after taking off from Almaty International Airport on December 27, the Kazakh government said. According to a list published by the country’s interior ministry, the aircraft carried 93 passengers and five crew members. The pilot and seven others died at the scene. At least four other people said they died later. Local media reported that the aircraft’s black box had been located and was being analyzed. Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar said the tail was in contact with the runway at takeoff and the temporary cause was either a pilot error or a technical problem. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared December 28 the national day of mourning. Credit: Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty via Storyful

