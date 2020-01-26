advertisement

Emma Sabet, 2, takes a test drive with her aunt Venus Vahdati during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Dorsa Vaghrdoost, 8, types during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

sound The gallery will continue in seconds

Elias Martiam from right, Orchid Satellite and Lucy Fleur will attend Topanga Vintage Market at Pierce College in Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Steve Gerlach, left, attends the Topanga Vintage Market at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Cheryl Trossbach (right) and Joyce Hicks will attend Topanga Vintage Market at Pierce College in Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)



People gather during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Patrice Curedale, right, and Lori Rotblatt, co-founders of Topanga Vintage Market, will attend their event at Pierce College, Woodland Hills, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer) advertisement

People gather during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Ginger Mukherjee, right, takes part in the Topanga Vintage Market at Pierce College in Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Terri Endrodi occupies her store during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)



People gather during the Topanga Vintage Market event at Pierce College in the Woodland Hills on Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

On the fourth Sunday of the month, at Topanga Vintage Market in Woodland Hills, antique hunters and squire are in the collector’s heaven.

It’s helpful to know that antiquity is at least 100 years old when junking, but it’s fine if you don’t know what ephemera or tchotchke mean (old paper items and small, decorative items).

Vintage products and new handicrafts await you at more than 200 stalls.

The market started in 2012 when Patrice Curedale and Lori Rotblatt wondered why there is no flea market in the San Fernando Valley. They started the event in a parking lot on Westfield Promenade next to Topanga Canyon Boulevard. But the market soon grew beyond this location and they found a new home at Pierce College.

The next market with food trucks and entertainment will take place on February 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry $ 4; Free from 12 years. Enter Pierce College from Victory Boulevard on Mason Avenue in Woodland Hills. 310-422-1844. topangavintagemarket.com

advertisement