advertisement

Gusty winds in Howe Sound and snowfall in Vancouver created treacherous conditions for the drivers on Wednesday.

Environment Canada currently has a winter storm warning for the Sea-to-Sky highway between Whistler and Squamish, and a total snow accumulation of 20 to 30 centimeters is expected before it drops on Thursday morning.

The agency has also implemented a hurricane wind warning for Howe Sound, which lists wind conditions as a northern runoff between 45 and 55 knots, and which increases to 55 to 65 knots in the late afternoon except for the mouth of the sound in the southeast 50 conditions ,

advertisement

The gusts are expected to decrease overnight to a southern inflow of 35 to 45 knots overnight before adjusting to a variable 10 to 15 knots on Thursday morning.

The winds will create blowing snow and poor visibility, Environment Canada said. The agency has also issued a freeze spray warning, which is expected to end this evening.

Environment Canada recommends postponing the trip until conditions improve.

There was an incident this morning between Squamish and Vancouver at Wendy Point near Porteau Cove, which was quickly resolved.

To stay up to date, visit drivebc.ca, weather.gc.ca and shiftintowinter.ca.

In Whistler Blackcomb, eight lifts were closed on Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m.

The closed lifts include the 7th Heaven Express, Franz’s Chair, the Peak Express, T-Bars, including Showcase and Horstman, and the Coca-Cola Tube Park.

Current conditions can be found at https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/terrain-and-lift-status.aspx.

,

advertisement