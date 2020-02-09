advertisement

There’s a great scene at the end of Jerry Maguire in which Jay Mohr’s character Bob Sugar, a less caring agent than our Jerry, confronts his client who asks why they don’t have the kind of relationship that Jerry and Rod Tidwell have to have. Sugar clumsily tries to hug him, but his customer knows that it is a fake and angrily rubs him off.

This is how Kentucky and Louisville, Auburn and Alabama, New York and Boston, Boston and Los Angeles and yes Army and Navy feel this morning.

They can all suck because nothing affects this rivalry. It is anything but fake, as it turned out again on Saturday evening.

On Friday we thought you could get the UNC bad season out of the way because all that mattered was emotion and execution. For about 36 minutes, UNC was better on both counts.

The Tar Heels had a two-digit lead and although Duke cut in at regular intervals, he couldn’t catch up.

Worse, Vernon Carey was fouled first, then Cassius Stanley followed him to the bank. Things looked pretty bleak.

Then Duke started to gather. We won’t go through everything step by step, but at 2:18 Duke was still down at 10 a.m.

Just a few comments on the end of regulation: First, the UNC missed five free throws in the last 2:18.

Second, in the missed free throw … Amazingly, Tre Jones had rehearsed this scenario with assistant coach Jon Scheyer. Knowing where to send the ricochet, he turned a little to the right to do it and then fetch it.

If you look at it again, you’ll see that he had a pretty good Plan B: Matthew Hurt was wide open and called for the ball. Of course, Jones shot and swallowed it himself. It will be a legendary moment in Duke basketball.

There is one more thing we need to talk about in the last 2:18, or at least one we want to focus on, and this also applies to overtime: Wendell Moore was absolutely crucial to this victory.

With 2:06 left he got an offensive rebound and pulled a critical foul on Cole Anthony. He split the free throws to reduce UNC leadership to one. He got another ricochet: 47 remained, which added to Tre Jones’ turn to keep UNC at range 81-79. Take those two rebounds and three misses away and it’s a different story.

Our math may be out, but according to our count Jones scored 17 direct points for Duke at the end of the second half and after extra time, which corresponded to Jason Williams and his legendary outbreak against UCLA shortly after the turn of the century.

The only other Blue Devil that scores in OT?

Moore.

According to our count, Jones worked nine hours overtime and Moore five.

However, what fascinated us was Moore’s influence in the end. He had a key handover with: 13 left to reduce the lead to 96-95. Then he went on the Bounds after Andrew Platek and a theft. The ball went out of play and was excluded from Duke’s.

There was some controversy over the call, but if the UNC had taken free throws, it wouldn’t have mattered much.

After this game, which saved the game for Duke, Jones went on line with Duke 96-95. He hit the first but missed the second … but who shows up to hit the ball back?

Moore does it.

And who cuts back to the basket over time and points to an alley?

Moore does it.

People weren’t sure if Jones shot or happened, but after the game he said that he wanted honor or guilt on his shoulders, so clear he wanted to get the shot.

Only it was short. And who was there to catch it and put it in when the time ran out?

Moore was.

The ball literally fell through the basket when the time ran out.

Two points, although they are similar: First, Moore changes the Duke. See what he did in that order: a layup! Hit the ball out of hand! Tap the rebound away from the UNC rebounders – to a teammate! Then call for a small alley when the time is up and give Jones a hint that he got the wrong shot!

By the way, did anyone else start thinking about Lorenzo Charles about this piece? It wasn’t exactly the same, but it certainly reminded us of the long-ago thriller against Houston’s Phi Slamma Jamma.

Jones is the big hero of the 2020 comeback, but Moore was quieter heroically too. We said some time ago that it offers good defense (check), ball handling (check), rebound (check) and scoring (check).

He will be remembered forever, but don’t forget the other things he did. Take out one of these cards and the comeback house will fall apart.

It reminded us of Charles, but you know who else remembered it?

Great Brian Zoubek.

In the title game against Butler in 2015, Zoubek influenced virtually every game in the last 30 seconds. He forced Butler to take a break. He had Gordon Hayward correct a shot that hardly missed. He got the rebound. He shot one free throw and intentionally missed the second – then shaded Hayward enough to miss his last shot with the width of a shoelace, as ESPN later reported.

It was a breathtaking performance by the often injured 7-1 winner Zoubek. Almost all of his career highlights came at the best time in the most important game of his career.

Moore is a completely different type of player and he showed us on a huge stage how much he can influence Duke’s game.

We focused on his final games, but we looked at his stats: 5-8 off the ground, 7-10 off the line, 10 rebounds, six offensive (no one else has more than two offensive boards), two assists, one steal and one block, two sales, two fouls and a total of 17 points.

Throw in the intelligence and demeanor that the newbie showed, and it was an incredible game.

Future trivia answer: Duke won this game when Wendell Moore shot exactly eight years after the Austin Rivers game. What number did both summer beating players wear?

