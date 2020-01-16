advertisement

As the anticipation for the launch of Travis Scott’s Nike SB Dunk Low continues to grow, new images and rumored release notes of the collaboration have emerged.

Thanks to @yeezymic on Instagram, a closer look was taken at the highly anticipated shoe. Similar to the teaser shots that were seen on Scott’s Instagram account last month, the low-cut model features a variety of earth tones, including a light brown outer material that blends with dark brown side parts and with its signature “cactus” Jack “graphic is covered. The shoe is also expected to have tearaway inserts that have a separate design under the base layer.

Scott’s fondness for the popular skateboard model of the Swoosh is well documented. In fact, he was spotted on his 28th birthday last year with the ultra-rare SB Dunk Low “Paris,” which is currently resold for more than $ 20,000.

Although an official release from Scott or the brand has not yet been confirmed, leaker py_rates has now reported that Scott’s SB Dunk Low will be available on February 29 on Nike.com and at select Nike SB retailers for $ 150.

