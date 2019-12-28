advertisement

December 28, 2019 Johnna Crider

Travis Scott has released a new music video and guess what is in it? You probably already know thanks to Viv * who shared the clip with everyone on Twitter. Tesla’s Cybertruck and ATV and The Boring Company’s “Not a flame thrower” appear.

advertisement

Whoa, Cybertruck, Cyberquad & flamethrower appeared in new @trvisXX vid ⛓🗡 So sick @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/AFxkcSkPv6

– Viv 🐉 (@flcnhvy) December 28, 2019

The name of his song is Gang Gang (I initially read that as Yang Gang) and the video is a collaboration between different artists. Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50 and Cactus Jack all spit fire, but in my opinion it is only lit when The Not-A-Flamethrower of The Boring Company is fired.

This is simply more proof that Tesla does not have to pay Google, Facebook or DirectTV for advertising space. It does not have to pay newspapers or other media for advertisements. I mean, if you have rappers with your products in their videos, that’s a pretty big approval.

Some people at Reddit saw how the conversation between Elon Musk and Travis Scott went.

I asked Viv what she thought of this and she told me:

“I think it is a huge opportunity and will only increase the popularity of Cybertruck. Elon knows pop culture well, and considering it is such a unique vehicle, it is pretty much a science fiction dream brought to life by the insanely talented Tesla design team, it is likely to appear in many, many more music videos, TV shows, films … etc. in the future It was released less than a month ago, but has already been part of so many VFX & art projects – the is already iconic, and this kind of performance and celebrity show off their Cybert trucks will further accelerate success, not necessarily because we are currently following 250,000 pre-orders per last update from Elon, but I think Tesla should probably begin to adjust their production capacity accordingly. “

Viv has an excellent point. Everyone seems to be obsessed with Tesla’s new Cybertruck. Whether it’s people creating artistic concepts, joking about steel balls or asking if Franz was around when Elon tried to fix a car window in a 24-year-old photo that Maye Musk posted, it seems that everyone is really obsessed with the Cybertruck – whether they like it or not.

“When Tesla launches a new model, such as the Cybertruck, the industry comes to a sudden stop and nothing else has been said for a while,”

—Enrique Dance, Forbes

Art projects, music videos and short sellers talk about the Tesla Cybertruck. In his article in Forbes, Enrique Dans points out that the disclosure of Cybertruck by Tesla abruptly brought the industry to a halt and that nothing else was said for a while. Both parties for and against the Cybertruck spoke about it. It is one of the most interesting and futuristic vehicles ever revealed that would be for real mass production. It’s no wonder Travis Scott wanted it in his latest video.

* Yes, our wonderful Third Row Tesla friend who asked Elon Musk to come on their podcast and got an “Okay sure” as the answer.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement