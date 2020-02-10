advertisement

It’s almost impossible to get Travis Scott sneaker collabs at the retail price, but rap star fans have the option to purchase them for resale – as well as other artist goods – in the new pop-up from Stadium Goods and Fred Segal Shop in Los Angeles.

Stadium Goods redesigned its ongoing pop-up in Fred Segal’s flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood to showcase the rapper’s rare and hard-to-find footwear and “Astroworld” tour clothing. It is now open and there is no closing date for the shop.

Sneakers available for purchase in the pop-up window include his Nike SB Dunk Low Collab, the Nike Viotech Dunk Low (worn by Scott before the 2002 classic was re-released) and the Stussy x Nike SB Dunk “Cherry “(Ie) rumored to have inspired the design of his mocha and pink Air Jordan 1).

Aside from shoes, the store will sell its “Sicko Mode” outerwear and New York Knicks t-shirt, which was exclusively available for its tour stop at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

A look at the Travis Scott Stadium Merchandise Pop-up x Fred Segal in Los Angeles.

The Scott style shop is the fourth theme for Stadium Goods and Fred Segal, which started in October 2019. Other topics include the collaboration between Stadium Goods and Smalls Studio Tie Dye in October, “Urban Outdoors” in November and a selection of classics. Top articles for the 25th anniversary in December.

