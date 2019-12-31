advertisement

“I spent a lot of time with my family and my daughter Stormi. Being a father is much more rewarding than I expected. She is my best friend, makes my life easier, inspires me on all levels and surprises me every day with its intelligence. It’s crazy, ”congratulated the American interpreter in conversation with XXL magazine.

Although he preferred not to appreciate the possibility that his extinct romance with the television star could emerge from his ashes, The hip hop star has not hesitated to use his interview to insist on the affection and affection that will always connect him to a successful business woman and, moreover, to justify that separated parents must maintain warmth for their offspring and also for themselves.

“I love my daughter’s mother and I always will The, of Of course, but relationships are difficult and it is very difficult to stay true to yourself when There are a million voices trying to penetrate your most intimate surroundings. “ said. the somewhat destabilizing role that sometimes third parties or the media play in celebrity recruits.

