Travis Knight is likely to leave Tom Holland’s “Uncharted” due to the actor’s “Spider-Man” plan, according to a person with knowledge of the project. The film can also be pushed. Knight is the sixth director to be hired and leave the project.

Sony continues to intend to advance the film with a new director and a new release date. The existing cast as well as Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg remain connected.

The new script was drafted by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. “Uncharted” continues Holland’s relationship with the studio and he will be shooting the next “Spider-Man” rate this summer.

The film is an action adventure based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling PlayStation video game series. The video game series was created by award-winning developer Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner produce for Atlas Entertainment and Avi Arad and Ari Arad for Arad Productions. This is the first real partnership between PlayStation Productions after PlayStation Productions was founded on the Sony lot last year under the direction of Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. Qizilbash and Swan will act as executive producers.

The news announced the deadline.

All 7 Spider-Man films in the cinema

We’ve been through a lot of Spider-Man in the past few decades, from the Tobey Maguire years to Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an animated big picture that focuses on Miles Morales and a whole host of other spider people. How does this new animated version of Spidey match the previous films?

7. “The Amazing Spider-Man” The first attempt to restart the series after the Sam Raimi version of “Spider-Man” is definitely the worst Spidey film because it is so irritating to watch it. It is one thing to be bad and it is quite another to be annoying. Sony

6. “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” Unlike his predecessor, Marc Webb’s second failed attempt to make a coherent “Spider-Man” film had the decency to be amusing thanks to the decision to have Jamie Foxx as the main villain. Sony

5. “Spider-Man 3” Contrary to the more cynical failures of the “Amazing Spider-Man” films, Raimi’s last mess continued, although it was hard to push in a million bad guys at once. The dance number alone makes it more interesting than almost any other bad superhero film. Sony

4. “Spider-Man” Many of the early films in the modern era of superhero blockbusters were very new and exciting at the time, but felt fairly banal alongside newer ones, and the original “Spider-Man” film is definitely one of them. It’s good. Solid. Sony

3. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” Storytelling suffers a bit from reflection, but it’s wonderful and works as well as a comedy that it’s hard to complain too much. Sony

2. “Spider-Man 2” If you look back at every comic book film that has ever been made, you won’t find a whole lot that feels completely self-contained. But “Spider-Man 2” is definitely one of them. It’s not just a great superhero film – it’s a great film, period. Sony

1. “Spider-Man: In the Spider Verses” While “Spider-Man 2” might have made me cry, “Into the Spider-Verse” made me cry. It also turned out once and for all that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) Peter Parker is the superior Spider-Man.

How is the animated “Spider-Verse” compared to all of these live-action mega-budget films?

