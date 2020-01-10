advertisement

Traverse City West and Traverse City Central High School basketball teams will compete in a city-to-city rivalry match for a good cause.

West will host Central next Friday in a game that will promote drug awareness.

The proceeds of the ticket will benefit students against negative decisions and other local addiction resources.

Student senators from T.C. West teamed up with Michigan State police and the Grand Traverse County Drug Free Coalition to organize the game.

Unlike in previous years, the organizers say that they will not preach to the students, but on the contrary, by making them aware of mental resources and drug addiction nearby.

“We want to make sure people just know there are other options for mental health and addiction and we want to make sure they know there are resources available,” said student senator Madelynn. Johnson.

“We felt like we were giving someone a flyer and they are going to throw it away,” said organizer Reegan Graham.

Tipoff is at 7:17 p.m. January 17. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $ 5 and children tickets are $ 3.

