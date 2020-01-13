advertisement

The Michigan Department of Education has provided the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District with a three-year grant to fund an adult education and skills training program.

The Skills Up North program in Traverse City helps adults reach their full potential and find well-paying jobs.

“We have students who come to us who have never succeeded in anything, they either dropped out of high school and they come to us and they have this reminder of self-esteem that they actually succeed in whatever thing, “says Dana Venhuizen, career preparation specialist for Skills Up North in Traverse City.

The sixteen-week program helps them finish high school while training them for careers in fields such as automotive, construction, welding and health care.

Jodie Rose, paraprofessional at Allied Health, says, “It’s something more to do than just work on this GED, it gave them a skill.”

Desirae Reicha graduated from the program just a few weeks ago. “I always wanted to be a nurse, but I really didn’t go that route, which really helped me get into the field,” says Reicha.

She says the program has given her the confidence to consider a university degree. “I never saw myself as a student, I never thought I would have the university in mind, but now that I have my degree, I definitely thought about it / it definitely pushed me in the right direction “says Reicha.

Reicha is the proof, the Skills Up North program provides not only education, but also motivation, work ethic and the will to build a better future.

Venhuizen says: “We have so many employers who are looking for people and what they are asking for are people who can introduce themselves and integrate with others”,

Registration for the Skills Up North program for winter 2020 is open now. Classes start on January 21.

