On Monday, a nine-year murder case came before the judge, with the person convicted of the murder of a teenage girl to be convicted again.

In the summer of 2011, Carly Lewis, 16, was killed in Traverse City. Robert Jensen Schwander, 17, was arrested and sentenced, and was originally sentenced to 40 to 70 years in prison.

But the higher courts have repeatedly referred the case to a referral judge, arguing that the court did not justify the reasons for going beyond the sentencing guidelines, which provide for 13 to 22 years in prison.

Monday’s resentment did not go as planned. Circuit Court Chief Justice Kevin Elsenheimer told the courtroom, “The accused, who is a necessary party, is not here. The accused must be present to be convicted. “

With lawyers and families waiting, Robert Jensen Schwander was a no-show. Elsenheimer J. explained why. “To bring the accused to court, the Correctional Department must receive a written order. They did not receive the order in a timely manner, which means that they did not have to bring it here. “

Grand Traverse County Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said his office accepted responsibility for the error. “For some reason, my office failed to do so. So it’s on us. I just feel bad for the families of the accused and the victim. “

Defense lawyer Craig Elhart said he was disappointed that he could not move forward yet. “It is important for both families to put this to bed and finish it. Absolutely.”

Elhart says he understands that mistakes are happening and told the court that he considers it “an anomaly”. But he and Schwander just want a resolution. “I just want it done right. We have had a number of judges from the Court of Appeal, panels and a number of judges from the Supreme Court tell us that this has not been done well. So it has to be done right and done. “

Moeggenberg says they hope to be back in court by Thursday afternoon or Friday, depending on the court’s availability and the filing of a new order to be sent to DOC. “We hope to be able to sentence again this week. We must give the Ministry of Correctional Services at least 48 hours from receipt of the writ. We have people making calls right now. ”

