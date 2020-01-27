advertisement

Currently, most libraries have expanded to include items like tape books, CDs and even movie rentals. But in Traverse City, they are making another technological leap forward.

The Traverse Area District Library now has two new 3D printers. Library customers can create their own 3D designs and have them printed, or choose from a website filled with ready-made ideas.

The $ 800 machines were turned on Monday and are now available to the public for the first time.

Michele Howard is director of the Traverse Area district library. She says, “We just have different line items in our budget, and we’re always improving our technology. You know many people think that libraries are just books, but we are much more than books. So we always assign a little something to stay relevant. “

Printing can take anywhere from a few minutes to 12 hours, depending on the project. TADL invoices materials for 3D printing, and they invoice based on the weight of the item you wish to print. For more details on how it works, visit the library’s website.

