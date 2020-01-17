advertisement

A Traverse City homeowner says his address is used by more than a dozen websites to market souvenir t-shirts.

The Better Business Bureau reports that a foreign company operates online gift shops claiming to be based in a Grand Traverse Bay home.

They advertise shoes and clothing on social media and sell them on at least 18 websites, all posing as a location on Peninsula Drive.

The local address is confusing for the owner and customers.

Some said that they never received their orders, but always were charged.

Some have even had to pay international transaction fees.

The BBB says that websites also point to an address in Vietnam.

We have the websites in question below.

HappyStoreZ.com

bibohut.com

KovisDeals.com

sharkstorez.com

trending.net

binbinstore.com

chummytees.net

hotteesco.net

clotheszip.com

amelstore.com

Binpeek.com

Sewwhatfun.net

Kaeraz.net

Birbber.net

trendgarb.com

happysmallpet.com

hinesmin.com

forestclothing.net

mychristmas.shop

