A network of shady online retailers masquerades as a Traverse City-based company.

The Better Business Bureau says there are more than a dozen online gift shops selling shirts and shoes, never sending them, but charging customers and adding international transaction fees, even if they claim be based in northern Michigan.

The sites all have one thing in common: the same head office listed.

Bruce Byl, a resident of Peninsula Drive, received a call from the Better Business Bureau last week, warning him that several online stores had his home address as his head office.

“I said, no, I’m not aware of that at all, they kept telling me about the scams that were happening that our address was linked to it,” said Byl. “How can this happen? How did our address get there, I have no idea.”

Why they chose his lakeside home, no one really knows, but the Better Business Bureau says that fake websites often list US addresses to appear more legitimate.

“Showing an address in Traverse City is meant to give you some peace of mind,” I’m buying something from a company based in the United States, “said Troy Baker, director of communications for BBB.

Baker pointed out that some websites mention Vietnam as a secondary address.

He says that customers should do their research before spending money online.

“When you go shopping for something online, find out who that company is? What is their track record? Look for them on BBB.org and see what is said about them,” said Baker.

Byl just hopes everything will be resolved soon as he doesn’t want to be connected to the sticky t-shirts.

“It’s not us! Haha, it’s just two of us and the dogs, so unless the dogs have something I don’t know,” said Byl.

