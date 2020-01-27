advertisement

Public schools in the Traverse City area are increasing the opportunity for parents to enroll their children in Young Fives Kindergarten. Elementary schools planning to start the program for the 2020-2021 school year include Courtade Elementary School, Eastern Elementary School, Long Lake Elementary School and Silver Lake Elementary School.

The program is aimed at children aged 5 who have a late date of birth between July 1 and December 1. Young Fives is set up to allow young children to develop their full potential before starting kindergarten the following year.

“It is an additional gift of time and it tends to stay with the children throughout their educational journey. So it’s a great program. There is research supporting it, showing that it is a benefit to them if they are eligible in this age group, and it is a free program, “said TCAPS curriculum director Andy Phillips.

advertisement

TCAPS stresses that a minimum of 20 students must be enrolled in elementary schools no later than August 1, 2020, for the program to take place.

For more information on the Young Fives program, click here.

advertisement