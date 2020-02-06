advertisement

Many of us take a warm home for granted, but for a Traverse City couple, their old furnace barely kept them and their 10 children warm.

“Is this the time when it’s not going to start,” says Dan Carlson of his old oven.

Winters have been a stressful time for the Carlson family.

advertisement

“I stayed up at night, sometimes listening, just to see that it would happen,” says Dan. His wife, Mary, said, “He woke up in the middle of the night every 10 minutes like he was running, if he was not running.”

Dan and Mary have 10 children, many adopted with special needs ranging from Down syndrome to early childhood trauma. “

“A lot of care and effort to take care of them, but it’s something we clearly continue to do,” says Dan. “Quite simply because there are more children who need this help and who need a family.”

Carlson’s situation and their involvement in the community made him the ideal candidate for the annual renovation of the Precision Plumbing and Heating furnace.

Leslie Roe, co-owner of Precision Plumbing and Heating Systems, said, “It’s clear, it’s proof of the love of their family, of the love of their community how much they deserve it.”

Precision installed a brand new furnace, water heater, humidifier, smart thermostat and air filtration system. Valued at $ 8,000.

“Having a furnace that doesn’t work with a furnace that they can feel, be quiet about it for years to cut heating bills, they won’t have to worry about waking up in the morning in very cold weather house, ”says Roe.

Now Dan and Mary can sleep soundly knowing that their family is nice and warm.

Dan says, “It’s a huge relief and to know that it’s not a solution for next winter, it’s for winters and the winters to come.”

advertisement