advertisement

This is the perfect time to be the Grand Traverse County Bookworm.

The Traverse Area District Library has decided to forgive all late fees for material for children and teens, which includes books, CDs and movies.

The decision was made to keep young readers coming back and late fees being a barrier to literacy.

advertisement

They also said that even if Michigan reading test results had dropped, they hoped that this step would help young people find their way to their local library.

“Statistically, most of the libraries show that the books come back within two weeks so it’s really just two weeks, most of our clients are really great at returning the documents and taking care of them, but we know that life goes on and so we don’t want to punish our young people, “said director Michele Howard.

Although late fees are forgiven, if the equipment is not returned after 45 days, it will consider it lost and you will pay for the material.

advertisement