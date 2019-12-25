advertisement

Traveling wirelessly to Santas, travel along the Florida Space Coast

The trip took place on Christmas Eve in Coco Beach

Who needs a sleeve when you have a surfboard?

About 600 surfers dressed as Santa picked planks instead of sleeves Tuesday during an annual Christmas Surf Fund in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Nearly 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along the Florida Space Coast.

Surfing fundraising raised $ 40,000 for the Surf Museum in Florida and a nonprofit that helps people with cancer.

The Associated Press

