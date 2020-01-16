advertisement

A recent morning when Venice woke up in the November sun, a group of travelers appeared on the steps of the Santa Lucia train station. They stood in front of the Grand Canal in awe, looking for sunglasses in their pockets.

There were couples like Natalia Goia (28) and Maximiliano Amestoy (33) from Uruguay. On a European tour, they had left rainy Vienna the night before, slept in a compartment with reclining seats, and had already got up to explore Venice before most of the visitors had finished breakfast.

advertisement

“We had a lot of sleep,” said Goia, sitting on the steps of the modernist railway terminal, visibly delighted with the 11-hour journey that had taken her through the Austrian Alps. They exchanged a night in an expensive hotel in Venice for the cheapest train fare, she said.

Night train accommodations include seated coaches, Art Nouveau couchettes for four to six passengers, sleeping cars with hotel key cards and fluffy bed linen, and private cabins with their own miniature bathroom. Photo: Maxim Babenko / New York Times

The nocturnal connection to Venice is one of a growing number of destinations that ÖBB, Austria’s state-owned federal railway, offers under the Nightjet brand. In recent years, when operators across Europe have written off night trains as unprofitable and closed services, ÖBB has expanded its network and asked itself how the company had managed it.

“Sometimes you are lucky,” said Andreas Matthä, managing director of the company. When Deutsche Bahn decided to end night traffic in the struggle to cut costs in 2016, Austria faced a similar dilemma: whether they wanted to invest in expensive rolling stock and continue to serve a niche market or concentrate on the day connections.

The ÖBB have decided to take the chance to take over the most lucrative routes of Deutsche Bahn and to buy used sleeping cars that were newer than their own, but were suddenly out of date.

Since the Nightjet went into operation in 2016, the number of passengers has doubled and ÖBB carried 1.4 million passengers last year.

Travel without hurry

Matthä (57) is an experienced railroader who has climbed the ranks of the Federal Railway in more than three decades. For him, comfortable and relaxed travel is the main selling point of Nightjets. During an interview, his eyes lit up when he was mentioned breakfast with two Viennese rolls, jam and coffee.

Andreas Matthä, managing director of ÖBB, Austria’s state railway, in his office in Vienna. Photo: Maxim Babenko / New York Times

“It is a common misconception that a night train has to go fast,” said Matthä. “The important thing is that we leave and arrive at a convenient time,” he said, adding that if the train went faster to Venice, it would arrive at 4am.

The decline of German night duty was not the only factor contributing to Austria’s expansion. After climate activist Greta Thunberg sailed the treacherous waters of the Atlantic this summer in order not to fly to a UN summit in New York, many travelers in Europe promised never to fly again or at least to cancel short-haul flights for trains and buses.

Others across Europe have worked to revitalize the continent’s night trains as a more sustainable form of travel. Germany will increase tax on flights to domestic and European destinations from April, while VAT on rail tickets will decrease in January. The Swedish government is currently examining new connections to continental Europe and has agreed to provide funds for the project.

By the end of this year, ÖBB expected an increase in passenger numbers in the Nightjet of 10 percent to 1.5 million passengers, driven by people who do not want to fly.

Take their cars

Nightjet trains offer a variety of accommodations, including seat buses, Art Nouveau couchettes for four to six passengers, sleeping cars with hotel key cards and fluffy bed linen, and private cabins with their own miniature bathrooms. Some services allow travelers to take their cars in trailers and sleep instead of driving through the night.

Breakfast is served at 7:05 am during a nightjet trip. Photo: Maxim Babenko / New York Times

Prices for a seat to Venice start at € 29.90 (one way), which is still competitive compared to airfare. For a sleeping cabin that is shared with two others, however, they quickly rise to over € 100.

Research has shown that night trains cost more because they are less efficient than day traffic. Dick Dunmore was the lead author of a 2017 study on night trains by Steer Group, a consulting firm, for the European Parliament. He said the main obstacles for night trains are the fees for access to the tracks, the low occupancy of the sleeping cars, the daily routes and the complexity of the night staffing.

Austria may be in the heart of Europe, but every time its trains cross borders, they face hurdles. The continent’s railways are still operated with completely different signal and power supplies and in some cases with incompatible tracks. ÖBB cannot drive the same engine to Italy as to Germany, Matthä said, pointing to a scale model of an engine on his desk.

Nevertheless, ÖBB is investing heavily in the future of Nightjet. Production started this year with vehicles from Siemens worth around 375 million euros, including 13 new-design night trains with individual sleeping cabins for solo travelers. This step introduces the first new night trains in Europe since Caledonian Sleeper, which connects London to Scotland, launched new hotel-style cars this year.

High ambitions

The company has great ambitions to become a key pan-European rail operator. International passenger trains already operate in 14 countries and in more than 18 freight trains. From January 19, Nightjet will fly to Brussels twice a week. ÖBB plans to do this with Amsterdam the following year.

Even though night trains make up less than 5 percent of long-distance travel, the Nightjet brand has helped to make the company better known across Europe, says Matthä.

And in Matthä the ÖBB are convinced of night trains. In his office, he talked about the joy of enjoying Italian coffee straight from the train in Venice. “Turn left,” he told a reporter at the end of a recent interview with a wave of the hand and a smile. “Espresso ristretto.” – The New York Times Company

advertisement