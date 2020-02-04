advertisement

The travelers arrived in Burton and set up camp in a downtown parking lot.

Five caravans were seen arriving at Bargates around 3 p.m. today, February 3, and are said to have lifted the barrier to pass.

advertisement

A person who saw them arrive said he was shocked at how much easier it was for them to get into the parking lot, which is right next to the Meadowside Leisure Center, near High Street.

When Burton Live approached one of the travelers, she said that the group had planned to be there “a few days” and that it would “pass”.

The witness, who asked not to be named, said: “I was shocked by the ease with which they were able to enter.

“They just jumped and slid the barrier to enter.

“They must have laughed. The number of times travelers have visited the property now, you would have thought they would do something about it.”

The East Staffordshire Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

.

advertisement