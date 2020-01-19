advertisement

The travelers have set up camp in a parking lot in downtown Derby.

The group is made up of three vans and three caravans.

The vehicles have parked in the Siddals Road NCP parking lot, but it is unknown how long they have been there.

The entrance and exit of this car park are monitored by a camera belonging to NCP which records the license plate of a vehicle to ensure that the costs have been paid.

