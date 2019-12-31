advertisement

A traveler woman has failed in her race. Traveler and gender discrimination claims against Co Kerry retail business by Michael Healy Rae, Independent Kerry TD.

This follows the decision of the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), Úna Glazier-Farmer, who notes that Veronica Battles has failed to identify a prima facie case of discrimination on all grounds against the Healy Rae-run company – gender , Disability, race and travel community.

Ms. Battles had filed the case against Mr. Healy Raes Black Cap & Company Ltd., which operated as Healy Rae Mace Shop in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry.

In her results, Ms. Glazier-Farmer stated that she was satisfied “that I was not presented with any evidence from which I could reasonably conclude that the complainant was disadvantaged on the grounds that she was a member of the Traveler Community and / or was racing on the 20th May 2019 “in the Healy Rae Store.

Ms. Glazier-Farmer also stated that there was no prima facie evidence of gender and disability information. She said: “Accordingly, the complainant’s claims must fail.”

Asked for an opinion on today’s results, Healy Rae said: “I very much welcome the decision of the Workplace Relations Commission” and declined to comment further on the case.

Mr. Healy Rae testified about the case during the one-day WRC hearing.

Kerry’s TD informed the hearing that he had visited Ms. Battles’ home in or around August of last year to look for a solution after receiving the notification of the request.

Matter undissolved

He said he had spoken to Ms. Battles, but the matter was still unsolved.

He confirmed that a follow-up letter was sent to Ms. Battles on August 13.

Mr. Healy Rae’s attempt to resolve Ms. Battles’ complaints was rejected and she submitted an official complaint form to the WRC on August 27.

Mr. Healy Rae reported to the hearing that he had been in business since 1990 and that the store and tire shop had previously done many business with members of the Traveler community and had never had a problem.

While interacting with Ms. Battles in the store on May 20, a sales clerk, referred to in the decision as JS, had had violent arguments with a colleague.

At the hearing, Mr. Healy Rae said to Ms. Battles that he “cannot apologize to you for JS’s bad language against an employee. I can sincerely apologize to you for witnessing the interaction between two employees. “

At the hearing, JS apologized to Ms. Battles for witnessing his use of an employee’s bad language, but indicated that he did not use bad or discriminatory language towards her.

Three witnesses appeared on behalf of Healy Rae – Mr. Healy Rae, the manager, and JS, who served Ms. Battles.

JS and Ms. Battles had an argument about what change was due to her when she stated that she had submitted € 50, and JS indicated that she had submitted € 20.

JS informed the hearing that an employee was trying to intervene and he told her to “get out of there” if she asked him to go to the office and “stop treating him like a child”.

When asked by Mr. Healy Rae’s lawyer, Maeve O’Sullivan, Ms. Battles accepted that JS’s colleague had returned the full amount of money on the date.

As part of her allegation of discrimination against travelers, Ms. Battles alleged that JS told her during the transaction that she was “tired of it” and that the word “you” was intended for her as a member of the Traveler community.

JS stated that he had not used discriminatory or bad language towards Ms. Battles, but accepted that he had used bad language against his colleague.

JS contested Ms. Battles’ claim that he said “I’m fed up”. Not only did he not say it, but “you” is not an expression in his everyday vocabulary, he said, adding that he comes from a town in Northern Ireland where “you” is not used.

Mr. Healy Rae informed the hearing that JS was known for his helpfulness and kindness to customers and that the description of his behavior on May 20 did not reflect his character.

Statement under oath

Ms Glazier-Farmer stated in her findings that Ms Battles had included an affidavit of May 26th on An Garda Síochána in her statement.

Ms. Glazier-Farmer said: “This statement shows that there are no such words regarding their membership of the Traveler community and / or their race, nor evidence to suggest that JS said I was fed up with you or Words for that purpose. It only referred to the use of non-discriminatory bad language. “

When Ms. Glazier-Farmer dismissed the gender component of the lawsuit, she said that Ms. Battles confirmed at the hearing that the respondent had not made any discriminatory or other comments or measures regarding her gender at the time of the incident.

When Ms. Glazier-Farmer threw out the disability aspect, she stated that Ms. Battles had confirmed in her evidence that the respondent could not know that she had a disability on May 20, 2019.

Regarding the impact of the incident, Ms. Battles, who came to the store once a week, said that as a result of the incident in the Healy Rae store on May 20, she resumed smoking and was forced to seek help from the HSE.

